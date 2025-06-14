HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How to manage Bumrah's workload? Ganguly offers tips

How to manage Bumrah's workload? Ganguly offers tips

June 14, 2025 17:16 IST

Bumrah

IMAGE: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has picked 37 Test wickets in nine matches so far in England. Photograph: BCCI

Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Saturday shared his thoughts on managing the workload of injury-prone pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. 

India will embark on a new journey in the Test format under Shubman Gill as they gear up for their first assignment without batting mainstays and former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket recently. 

Speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz about how to use Bumrah in the England Test series, Sourav Ganguly said, "You've got to look out for him and not make him bowl more than 12-13 overs a day. Use him as a wicket-taker, and that's the key. That's how Gill should use him. I believe four fast bowlers are important. Here, others like Siraj and Arshdeep will have to be the warhorses. Not sure about a Nitish or a Shardul Thakur. Maybe they can get some runs with the bat, but I think India need to back the seven batters and have specialist bowlers, because we need 20 wickets to win Test matches."

Bumrah's availability will remain limited throughout the five Tests in England. During the announcement of India's squad for the tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the pacer was advised not to play consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a back injury he sustained during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

 

He missed India's successful campaign in the Champions Trophy and returned to action for the Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Before leaving for England, head coach Gautam Gambhir revealed that they have yet to take a call on the number of Tests in which Bumrah would feature. 

