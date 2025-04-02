Surprise debut proves blessing in disguise for Wadhera

'This was one of those days when I was lucky that I did not know that I would be playing, and it turned out to be lucky for me.'

IMAGE: Nehal Wadhera clobbered an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls on his debut for Punjab Kings in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Nehal Wadhera's debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unexpected for him as it was impactful.

The left-handed batter played scored an unbeaten 43 off just 25 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes, in PBKS's commanding eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday,

However, what made his performance even more remarkable was that he had no idea he would be playing until moments before the game.

"I didn't know I would be playing. I only brought one kit because I was sure I wouldn't be in the XI. Normally, I carry two -- one for batting and another for fielding. I even came in full sleeves," Wadhera revealed in the post-match press conference.

"Sometimes, things work in your favour. If I had known earlier, I might have overthought it...this was one of those days when I was lucky that I did not know that I would be playing, and it turned out to be lucky for me," he added.

The first indication that he might be playing came during the warm-up when PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting approached him.

"Ricky came up to me and said, 'If we bowl first, you'll be in the eleven.' I was a bit surprised and kept thinking, 'How can I be in the XI just because we're bowling first?' I thought maybe he made a mistake," Wadhera recalled.

"Once the playing XI was announced, I realised I was in. That's why I only started warming up around the 11th or 12th over, knowing I might have to field," he noted.