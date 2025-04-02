HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Surprise debut proves blessing in disguise for Wadhera

Surprise debut proves blessing in disguise for Wadhera

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 02, 2025 10:06 IST

x

'This was one of those days when I was lucky that I did not know that I would be playing, and it turned out to be lucky for me.'

Nehal Wadhera clobbered an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls on his debut for Punjab Kings in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday

IMAGE: Nehal Wadhera clobbered an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls on his debut for Punjab Kings in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Nehal Wadhera's debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unexpected for him as it was impactful.

The left-handed batter played scored an unbeaten 43 off just 25 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes, in PBKS's commanding eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, 

 

However, what made his performance even more remarkable was that he had no idea he would be playing until moments before the game.

"I didn't know I would be playing. I only brought one kit because I was sure I wouldn't be in the XI. Normally, I carry two -- one for batting and another for fielding. I even came in full sleeves," Wadhera revealed in the post-match press conference.

"Sometimes, things work in your favour. If I had known earlier, I might have overthought it...this was one of those days when I was lucky that I did not know that I would be playing, and it turned out to be lucky for me," he added.

The first indication that he might be playing came during the warm-up when PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting approached him.

"Ricky came up to me and said, 'If we bowl first, you'll be in the eleven.' I was a bit surprised and kept thinking, 'How can I be in the XI just because we're bowling first?' I thought maybe he made a mistake," Wadhera recalled.

"Once the playing XI was announced, I realised I was in. That's why I only started warming up around the 11th or 12th over, knowing I might have to field," he noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

LSG Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
LSG Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
IPL: Angry fans erupt as Rishabh Pant fails again
IPL: Angry fans erupt as Rishabh Pant fails again
IPL PIX: Clinical Punjab Kings thrash sorry LSG
IPL PIX: Clinical Punjab Kings thrash sorry LSG
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
Camaraderie more important than team combo for Iyer
Camaraderie more important than team combo for Iyer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: Chilean Prez stops mid-walk to ask PM Modi about the Ashoka Chakra on the Indian flag 5:05

Watch: Chilean Prez stops mid-walk to ask PM Modi about...

Anant Ambani leads 140-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish temple1:56

Anant Ambani leads 140-km padyatra from Jamnagar to...

President Murmu meets with Chilean President Gabriel Boric2:04

President Murmu meets with Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD