PIX: Skipper Rohit on song, hits 58th ODI half-ton

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma took to the attack in the opening ten overs. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Rohit Sharma brought the crowds at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on their feet scoring a half-ton in no time in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

Chasing 252 for victory, India got off to a flyer as Rohit smashed the bowling to all over the park.

It was pure entertainment on Rohit's part as India brought up their 50 in the 8th over before logging 64 runs at the end of the first Powerplay.

Fellow opener Shubman Gill was a mere spectator as Rohit sent the ball to all corners of the ground and eventually brought up his 50 in the 11th over.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-ton, his 58th in ODIs. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

His 58th ODI half-ton came in 41 balls. It also happens to be his first half century in an ICC tournament final.

After his fifty, social media was abuzz that this could be Rohit's final appearance in an ODI.

Given Rohit's return to form and stroke-making tonight, it will be a folly on the Indian captain's part if he decides to hang his boots.

Earlier in the day, Rohit's former coach Dinesh Lad was quoted by ANI as saying: "I want Rohit Sharma to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and then retire," he said, indicating that he believes Rohit has more to offer before calling time on his illustrious career.