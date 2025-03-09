HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Skipper Rohit on song, hits 58th ODI half-ton

PIX: Skipper Rohit on song, hits 58th ODI half-ton

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2025 19:36 IST

x

Rohit Sharma took to the attack in the opening ten overs

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma took to the attack in the opening ten overs. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Rohit Sharma brought the crowds at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on their feet scoring a half-ton in no time in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

Chasing 252 for victory, India got off to a flyer as Rohit smashed the bowling to all over the park.

 

It was pure entertainment on Rohit's part as India brought up their 50 in the 8th over before logging 64 runs at the end of the first Powerplay.

Fellow opener Shubman Gill was a mere spectator as Rohit sent the ball to all corners of the ground and eventually brought up his 50 in the 11th over. 

Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-ton

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-ton, his 58th in ODIs. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

His 58th ODI half-ton came in 41 balls. It also happens to be his first half century in an ICC tournament final.

After his fifty, social media was abuzz that this could be Rohit's final appearance in an ODI. 

Given Rohit's return to form and stroke-making tonight, it will be a folly on the Indian captain's part if he decides to hang his boots. 

Earlier in the day, Rohit's former coach Dinesh Lad was quoted by ANI as saying: "I want Rohit Sharma to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and then retire," he said, indicating that he believes Rohit has more to offer before calling time on his illustrious career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final
Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final
PHOTOS: India spinners have Kiwis in a tangle
PHOTOS: India spinners have Kiwis in a tangle
CT Final PIX: Can India chase 252 to lift trophy?
CT Final PIX: Can India chase 252 to lift trophy?
Rohit has promised me the trophy, says former coach
Rohit has promised me the trophy, says former coach
Kuldeep ensures Rachin can't make most of reprieves
Kuldeep ensures Rachin can't make most of reprieves

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night2:28

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to...

IIFA: Kriti Sanon shares excitement over Do Patti's nomination in multiple categories4:02

IIFA: Kriti Sanon shares excitement over Do Patti's...

Kareena turns heads with her stunning look at IIFA Awards1:01

Kareena turns heads with her stunning look at IIFA Awards

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD