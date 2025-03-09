HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kuldeep ensures Rachin can't make most of reprieves

Kuldeep ensures Rachin can't make most of reprieves

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2025 15:47 IST

x

Rachin Ravindra is bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra is bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over . Photograph: BCCI/X

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra gave his team a great start in the ICC Champions Trophy Final against India in Dubai on Sunday.

He took two overs to settle in, rotating the strike before getting stuck into Hardik Pandya in the 4th over.

 

Ravindra used a front foot pull over deep mid wicket for a maximum to start the assault.

He then punched the ball between point and backward point for a four and ended the over with another boundary to take 16 off it.

The 25-year-old continued in the same vein next over, hammering Shami for a couple of boundaries.

Mohammed Shami puts down Rachin Ravindra on his follow through in the 7th over 

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami puts down Rachin Ravindra on his follow through in the 7th over. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Two overs later Shami dropped an easy return catch, giving Ravindra a life in the 7th over when he was on 28.

The very next over Ravindra got another reprieve when he was dropped in the deep by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of leggie Varun Chakravarthy.

Ravindra kept the scorecard ticking and scored from singles and twos before his innings was cut short just after the first Powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav struck off the very first ball of his opening spell by removing Rachin Ravindra for 27 off 39 balls 

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav struck off the very first ball of his opening spell by removing Rachin Ravindra for 27 off 39 balls. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Left arm wrist spinner was introduced into the attack and struck first ball to remove Ravindra who was set and looking good to get a big one.

Kuldeep started with a googly and Ravindra played it on to his pad and it went on to hit his stumps. 

Kuldeep got rid of Ravindra (37 off 29) for India's 2nd wicket and put the pressure back on the New Zealanders at 69 for 2 in 10.1 overs.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
The Man Behind India's Batting Revival
Rohit, honest and clean-hearted leader: SKY
'There's Always Pressure In Big Matches'
