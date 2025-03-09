Rohit has promised me the trophy, says former coach

IMAGE: 'I want Rohit Sharma to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and then retire'. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's former coach, Dinesh Lad, has expressed unwavering confidence in India's victory at the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the summit clash, Lad revealed that Rohit had personally assured him of bringing the trophy home.

"India will definitely win the trophy because he (Rohit Sharma) has promised me to win the trophy," Lad told ANI.

He also praised the team's collective performance, emphasising that cricket is not just about individual brilliance but a team effort.

"Cricket is a team game, and the whole team is performing very well," he added.

Lad, who has played a crucial role in shaping Rohit's early career, also shared his hopes for the Indian skipper's future in ODI cricket.

"I want Rohit Sharma to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and then retire," he said, indicating that he believes Rohit has more to offer before calling time on his illustrious career.