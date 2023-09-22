PHOTOS: Shami, Jadeja keep Australia in check!

Images from the first One-Day International between India and Australia in Mohali on Friday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates with Ishan Kishan after taking the wicket of Steve Smith. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets to keep Australia in check after David Warner's fluent fifty during the first One-Day International in Mohali on Friday.

Shami claimed the wickets of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh, while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Warner.



Shami had given India a good start with the wicket of Marsh for four in the first over.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with K L Rahul after dismissing David Warner. Photograph: BCCI

The experienced duo of Warner and Smith rallied Australia as they put on 94-run for the second wicket. Warner blossomed after a cautious start to stroke his way to 52 from 53 balls before he was caught at long-on off Jadeja, in the 19th over.



Smith looked in good touch too, before he was bowled off an inside edge by Shami after scoring 41.

IMAGE: David Warner celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

While Jadeja took 1/20 in five overs, veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first ODI after more than 18 months, struggled in his first spell as he conceded 36 runs in his first six overs.



Earlier, India skipper K L Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl.



Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from a back spasm, was back in the playing XI along with Rituraj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shami and Ashwin.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Mohammed Shami got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in the first over. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, who were both nursing wrist injuries, returned to the Australian team.