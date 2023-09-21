News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?

World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 21, 2023 08:37 IST
IMAGE: Adidas launched India's jersey for the ODI World Cup. Photographs: Screengrab/Adidas/X
 

With the ODI World Cup days away, Adidas launched India's jersey for the mega event.

The World Cup will get underway on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand.

Hosts India open their campaign on October 8 against Australia.

Adidas, Team India's current kit sponsor, launched the jersey for the Men in Blue for the tournament.

Adidas have made one significant change. Instead of the three white stripes on the shoulders, the World Cup jerseys spot the colours of the Tricolour.

The BCCI logo on the left sports two stars -- highlighting India's two ODI World Cup wins, in June 1983 and April 2011.

REDIFF CRICKET
