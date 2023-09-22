News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!

Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!

By Rediff Cricket
September 22, 2023 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh celebrate on scoring the winning runs in the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai

IMAGE: Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh celebrate on scoring the winning runs in the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments

 

In a fun Q and A session, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a big reveal about his favourite World Cup moment, both as a player and a cricket fan.

Interestingly, while one was related to the ICC 50-over World Cup, the other was not.

"Favorite World Cup moment as a player winning the T20 World Cup in Dubai," Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

 Australia celebrate after running out South Africa's Allan Donald to win the 1999 World Cup semi-final

IMAGE: Australia celebrate after running out South Africa's Allan Donald to win the 1999 World Cup semi-final. Photograph: X

"My favourite moment as a fan is from the 1999 World Cup -- the underarm throw to get Allan Donald run-out, Fleming to Gilchrist. Folklore. Brilliant!"

For the upcoming World Cup in India, Maxwel bets on Mitchell Marsh to stand out for the Aussies.

"One player probably to look out for is Mitch Marsh. I think he is peaking at the right time. He's hit the ball so well and I think he is going to take it by storm this year," Maxwell said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India
Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India
Recovered Smith 'ready to go' for India ODIs
Recovered Smith 'ready to go' for India ODIs
Check Out Australia's World Cup Jersey
Check Out Australia's World Cup Jersey
Priyanka Or Kareena: Who Will You Watch?
Priyanka Or Kareena: Who Will You Watch?
Marital rape a crime? SC to hear matter next month
Marital rape a crime? SC to hear matter next month
SEE: Parineeti-Raghav's Grand Welcome
SEE: Parineeti-Raghav's Grand Welcome
IAF Gets Ready For The Big Day
IAF Gets Ready For The Big Day

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Why Pistorius is eligible for parole

Why Pistorius is eligible for parole

'Goal is to turn bronze into gold'

'Goal is to turn bronze into gold'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances