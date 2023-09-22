Big blow for Pakistan as injured Naseem misses World Cup bus

IMAGE: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be aiming for a second World Cup title. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan were dealt a significant setback as injured fast bowler Naseem Shah was omiitted from their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad, announced on Friday 22 September.

Hasan Ali has been named in the side in his stead.

Shah injured himself during his team’s Super Four encounter against India in the Asia Cup.

Aiming for their second Cricket World Cup title, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam and are armed with a strong batting unit that includes Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Agha.

Also in the mix are the young duo of Mohammed Haris and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel.

Pakistan are also equipped with two spin-bowling all-rounders in Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz. Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed are also available as spin-bowling all-rounders. Usama Mir is another leg-spin option available to the Pakistan side should the need arise.

Pakistan’s renowned pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Backing him will be Haris Rauf, Mohammed Waseem and Hasan Ali.

Pakistan will play two warm-up games, against New Zealand and Australia respectively, in the lead up to the Cricket World Cup. They begin their tournament journey against Netherlands on 6 October in Hyderabad.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim