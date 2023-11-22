News
PIX: Rinku Singh ready to roar

PIX: Rinku Singh ready to roar

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 22, 2023 23:20 IST
Rinku Singh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rinku Singh/Instagram

As the highly anticipated T20 series between India and Australia kicks off, Rinku Singh, a crucial player in Suryakumar Yadav's squad, displayed his unwavering commitment during an intense training session on Wednesday.

 

Rinku Singh

With the recent culmination of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, where India reached the final, the Indian team is now gearing up for a thrilling challenge against the current champions in the T20 format. The series debut is scheduled for Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

Sharing snippets of his dedicated training routine on Instagram, Rinku Singh, who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), highlighted his determination to achieve peak performance.

Rinku Singh

Having made a notable debut against Ireland, Singh showcased his prowess with a remarkable 75 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 208.33 across two matches. His valuable contribution was also evident as part of India's successful Asian Games squad in China.

REDIFF CRICKET
