Top 5 Moments in India-Australia T20 History

India experienced a heart-wrenching defeat, losing by 6 wickets to Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Despite the setback, the Men in Blue won't have much time for introspection, as they are gearing up for the upcoming T20 series against Australia at home, scheduled to commence on Thursday.

India is set to clash with Australia in the inaugural T20I of a five-game series at Dr Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Ahead of the series kickoff, let's delve into India's T20I track record against Australia:

• These cricket powerhouses have crossed paths 25 times in the 20-over format, with India emerging victorious in 15 encounters against Australia.

• The highest team total was notched by Australia in 2022 in Mohali, where they posted an imposing 211/6 in 19.2 overs.

• India's lowest total of 74/10 in 17.3 overs was recorded in 2008 against the Aussies in Melbourne.

• Virat Kohli boasts the record for the most runs against Australia in T20Is, amassing 794 runs in 22 matches.

• Jasprit Bumrah leads the wicket-taking charts against Australia in the T20I format, claiming 16 wickets in 13 matches.

• Ravichandran Ashwin's stellar performance of 4/11 in 3.2 overs in 2014 still stands as the best bowling figure in T20Is between the two teams.

• Former captain MS Dhoni holds the record for the most wins as captain, securing victory in 9 out of 13 T20I matches against Australia.

The number one-ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, will assume the leadership role for the 'Men in Blue' in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia on home turf.

The series itinerary is as follows:

1. First T20I: Visakhapatnam

2. Second T20I: Thiruvananthapuram on November 26

3. Third T20I: Guwahati on November 28

4. Fourth T20I: Raipur on December 1

5. Fifth and Final T20I: Bengaluru on December 3