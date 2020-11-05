PIX: RCB's tribute to King Kohli

November 05, 2020 11:08 IST

IMAGE: Mesmerising the world with the bat in his hands, RCB tweeted. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

Virat Kohli is the ultimate run-machine for the Indian cricket team.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The player went on to play 248 ODIs for the team and has amassed 11867 runs. Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2794 runs.

On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, social media was flooded with tributes for the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper. Many hailed him as the greatest and many pointed out that he was one of the greatest chasers of modern cricket.

Here are a sample of some of the tweets: