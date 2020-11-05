News
Mayank's message to husbands on Karva Chauth

Mayank's message to husbands on Karva Chauth

By Rediff Cricket
November 05, 2020 10:04 IST
Mayank Agarwal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Twitter
 

Mayank Agarwal celebrated Karva Chauth on Wednesday.

Along with an endearing image with wife Aashita Sood, Mayank -- who scored the fastest century in IPL 2020 -- tweeted: 'Love, laughter & good luck to everyone celebrating. May this #KarwaChauth be super special for you & your partner. P S: Congratulations to all the husbands for renewal of their life insurance.'

Karwa Chauth is the day Hindu women fast from sunrise to moon rise for their husbands's longevity and safety.

Yuvraj Singh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hazel Keech/Instagram

Hazel Keech -- Mrs Yuvraj Singh -- also celebrated Karva Chauth and shared a picture on Instagram with a caption, ';Another Karvachaut done, today with these mad/lovely women all thanks to @paveela thanks for taking me in. In the end waiting for the moon to come out.'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Instagram

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed most of the IPL after being injured, has been spending quality time with wife Nupur. He shared an adorable picture of them together on Karva Chauth and wrote, 'Happy karvachauth. May the moon keep shining in all our lives'.

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

