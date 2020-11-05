Mayank's message to husbands on Karva Chauth

November 05, 2020 10:04 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Twitter

Mayank Agarwal celebrated Karva Chauth on Wednesday.

Along with an endearing image with wife Aashita Sood, Mayank -- who scored the fastest century in IPL 2020 -- tweeted: 'Love, laughter & good luck to everyone celebrating. May this #KarwaChauth be super special for you & your partner. P S: Congratulations to all the husbands for renewal of their life insurance.'

Karwa Chauth is the day Hindu women fast from sunrise to moon rise for their husbands's longevity and safety.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hazel Keech/Instagram

Hazel Keech -- Mrs Yuvraj Singh -- also celebrated Karva Chauth and shared a picture on Instagram with a caption, ';Another Karvachaut done, today with these mad/lovely women all thanks to @paveela thanks for taking me in. In the end waiting for the moon to come out.'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Instagram

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed most of the IPL after being injured, has been spending quality time with wife Nupur. He shared an adorable picture of them together on Karva Chauth and wrote, 'Happy karvachauth. May the moon keep shining in all our lives'.