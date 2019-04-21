How Kohli made it to Team India...

April 21, 2019 19:40 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008. Photograph: BCCI

Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar claimed he had fast-tracked Virat Kohli's entry into the Indian team when captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Gary Kirsten 'had not heard' of him.



"I picked Virat Kohli in the (national) team straight away. To be honest with you, we used to play Emerging Players tournament in Australia, and that time I was in charge of the selection committee.

"And I had gone to Australia to see the match and I had picked him (Virat) because they had won the Under-19 World Cup," said the former India captain in Mumbai on Sunday.



The 116 Test veteran also said that Tamil Nadu batsman Subramaniam Badrinath had to make way for Virat.



"And in the first game itself he scored a hundred. And I was impressed (and thought) he is the boy (with) exceptional talent. I came back and others had not heard of him.



"M S Dhoni was the captain, Gary Kirsten was the coach of the India team and they had not heard of him, so they said we should not pick him now at the moment and let him play few games and I was insisting that you must pick this guy, there is no question and they had to drop Badrinath at that time," said Vengsarkar, who is fondly referred to as Colonel.



Kohli, who made his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008, has scaled heights in his ever rising career and will lead India in the upcoming World Cup, which begins in England, from May 30.



In the same vein, the former captain, who has scored three hundreds at Lords claimed that it was on his insistence that Sachin Tendulkar was picked in the then Bombay side.



"Sachin Tendulkar was picked when I was the captain of the Bombay team, everybody was against him (saying) he was too small (young) at that time but I insisted that he should be picked," he recalled.