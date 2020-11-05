News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Happy Birthday Virat!

Happy Birthday Virat!

By Rediff Cricket
November 05, 2020 10:45 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: #HappyBirthdayViratKohli is trending. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, November 5, and on the occasion, former and current cricketers took to Twitter to wish the Indian captain.

Suresh Raina: 'Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes and lots of success ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli'.

V V S Laxman: 'Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli'.

Yuvraj Singh: Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho, all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time.

Virat Kohli

Wriddhiman Saha: 'Happy Birthday @imVkohli! To all the amazing times we have had together this year, and here's to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday...lots of love and good-wishes!'

Mohammed Shami: 'I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead!'.

Post your birthday wishes for King Kohli in tbhe message board below, folks!

Rediff Cricket
