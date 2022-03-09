News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Rahane Visited His School

Why Rahane Visited His School

By Rediff Cricket
March 09, 2022 17:09 IST
IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram
 

Ajinkya Rahane took a walk down the memory lane when he visited the S V Joshi High School in Dombivli in Thane district.

The 33-year-old batter, who led the Indian team to a historic Test series triumph in Australia last year, was left out of the team for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

'There's something about visiting your roots that keeps you grounded. Was at Dombivli with my family and irrespective of how the place changes, it holds the same place in my heart!', Rahane captioned the video on Instagram.

 

Rahane took wife Radhika and daughter Aarya to the cricket ground in Dombivli where he learnt cricketing basics.

'I wanted to come here since many years and today it happened. I started cricket from this place, the school backed me... coming here felt special,' said Rahane, who will next be seen in action in IPL 2022, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rediff Cricket
