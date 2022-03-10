The Side-Effects Of Being Mrs Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with her husband. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Being a cricketer's wife is one of the toughest jobs in India as they are always in the spotlight.

Life changes when your husband goes to play sport and one has to adapt, Sakshi Dhoni says in a Chennai Super Kings video posted on International Women's Day.

Video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

"We are proud because they are where they are because they have been chosen out of billions of people and they are the in the game that people love, especially in India," Sakshi said.

"General life changes when you get married and your husband goes to an office. But our husbands go to play sports. So I think you just have to adapt and change according to how they expect you to be and not just sort of stress them out," Sakshi added.

"You don't have your private space and you cannot be like how you are basically in front of cameras right now. Some people are comfortable in front of the camera, some people are not. And especially with the public, they tend to judge you, like especially when you are a cricketer's wife. Even when you are doing something like hanging out with friends and they do talk," she asserted.