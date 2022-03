Rajasthan Royals unveiled their new training kit for IPL 2022 as they kickstarted their preparations for the new season.

'Our new training Pink and Blue. Just for you,' Royals captioned the post on Instagram.

How do these Royals look in their new outfits?

IMAGE: Yaishwal Jaiswal.

IMAGE: Tejas Baroka.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel.

IMAGE: Anunay Narayan Singh.

IMAGE: Shubham Garhwal.

IMAGE: Kuldip Yadav.