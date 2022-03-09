News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sreesanth announces retirement from domestic cricket

Sreesanth announces retirement from domestic cricket

March 09, 2022 21:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

S Sreesanth

Photograph: Kind courtesy S Sreesanth/Twitter

Former India fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, on Wednesday, drew curtains on his domestic career.

The 39-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he has cherished every moment and it’s the right time to make the decision.

“For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honourable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment,” Sreesanth wrote.

 

Sreesanth

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats ) cricket….”

“ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I’ve always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family,” he added.

“Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team ,Bpcl, and ICC,” he concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
5 things about Sreesanth that have nothing to do with cricket
5 things about Sreesanth that have nothing to do with cricket
I just want to play whatever cricket I can: Sreesanth
I just want to play whatever cricket I can: Sreesanth
I played the game in true spirit, says Sreesanth
I played the game in true spirit, says Sreesanth
DCGI approves Covovax for use in 12-17 yrs age group
DCGI approves Covovax for use in 12-17 yrs age group
Countdown to counting puts all parties on tenterhooks
Countdown to counting puts all parties on tenterhooks
Is mental fatigue hurting Bangladesh's Shakib?
Is mental fatigue hurting Bangladesh's Shakib?
Investors richer by over Rs 7.21 lakh cr in two days
Investors richer by over Rs 7.21 lakh cr in two days

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'When the police came knocking at my door...'

'When the police came knocking at my door...'

'I have been in lockdown for 6 1/2 years'

'I have been in lockdown for 6 1/2 years'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances