Sreesanth announces retirement from domestic cricket

Photograph: Kind courtesy S Sreesanth/Twitter

Former India fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, on Wednesday, drew curtains on his domestic career.

The 39-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he has cherished every moment and it’s the right time to make the decision.

“For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honourable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment,” Sreesanth wrote.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats ) cricket….”

“ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I’ve always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family,” he added.

“Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team ,Bpcl, and ICC,” he concluded.