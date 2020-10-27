Preity rejoices after another KXIP win

October 27, 2020 11:52 IST

IMAGE: Preity Zinta couldn't be happier as her team's chances of making it to the playoffs are brighter now. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab Co-owner Preity Zinta was the focus of television cameramen and photographers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after her team defeated former co-star Shah Rukh Khan's team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, on Monday.

The dream run of five victories on the trot not only put KXIP in the top four, but also opened up the table before the penultimate round.

Preity dressed in a white top -- ever she switched from red to white, her team has done well -- was animated as usual, every twist and turn in the game capturing expressions we sadly don't see her making on the big screen anymore.

'Preity Zinta's reactions are the best, always so fascinating to watch,' one fan tweeted. Another commented, 'Preity Zinta is the best franchise owner who's so involved. Love seeing her.'