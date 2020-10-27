News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rahul lucky to be picked for Tests'

'Rahul lucky to be picked for Tests'

By Rediff Cricket
October 27, 2020 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the last five Test series, not once has KL Rahul averaged over 30

IMAGE: In the last five Test series, not once has K L Rahul averaged over 30. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
 

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels K L Rahul is 'very lucky' to find a spot in India's Test TEAM that will tour Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the squads for the India tour of Australia with Rahul, Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj being included in India's 18-member squad for the Test series against Australia.

Rahul is currently the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League.

'You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially, if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players. #INDvsAUS,' Manjrekar tweeted.

Manjrekar then tweeted Rahul's dismal figures to prove his point.

'KL Rahul in his last 5 Test series - v SA - Avg 7.1, - v Eng - Avg 29, - v WI at home - Avg 18, - v Aus - Avg 10.7, - v WI - Avg 25.4. I say very lucky to get a recall based on IPL & white ball performance. But now let's just hope he makes the most of this chance. Good luck to him!'

The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
The MYSTERY of Rohit's omission
The MYSTERY of Rohit's omission
'Rahul has reinvented himself'
'Rahul has reinvented himself'
What transformed Rahul's batting
What transformed Rahul's batting
India reports lowest 1-day tally of 36,469 cases
India reports lowest 1-day tally of 36,469 cases
KRN's life was a saga of surprises
KRN's life was a saga of surprises
Trump's pick Amy Barrett sworn in as SC justice
Trump's pick Amy Barrett sworn in as SC justice
Show these FUN films to your kids!
Show these FUN films to your kids!

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

'Rahane is still India's No 5 in Tests, not Rahul'

'Rahane is still India's No 5 in Tests, not Rahul'

Is this why Rahul is struggling in Test cricket?

Is this why Rahul is struggling in Test cricket?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use