'Rahul lucky to be picked for Tests'

October 27, 2020 10:51 IST

IMAGE: In the last five Test series, not once has K L Rahul averaged over 30. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels K L Rahul is 'very lucky' to find a spot in India's Test TEAM that will tour Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the squads for the India tour of Australia with Rahul, Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj being included in India's 18-member squad for the Test series against Australia.

Rahul is currently the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League.

'You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially, if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players. #INDvsAUS,' Manjrekar tweeted.

Manjrekar then tweeted Rahul's dismal figures to prove his point.

'KL Rahul in his last 5 Test series - v SA - Avg 7.1, - v Eng - Avg 29, - v WI at home - Avg 18, - v Aus - Avg 10.7, - v WI - Avg 25.4. I say very lucky to get a recall based on IPL & white ball performance. But now let's just hope he makes the most of this chance. Good luck to him!'

The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other.