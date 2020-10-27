Turning Point: Shami's strikes

October 27, 2020 08:18 IST

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders's Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab produced a disciplined bowling show to restrict the Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest 149 for 9.

One of the primary reasons for KXIP's resurgence in IPL 2020 is their efficiency with the ball.

The contest between the Mohammad Shami-led bowling unit and the KKR batsmen was always going to have a huge say on the outcome of the game.

K L Rahul's decision to field first proved correct as KKR lost their top order -- Nitish Rana (0), Rahul Tripathi (7) and Dinesh Karthik (0) -- inside the powerplay.

Glenn Maxwell started the proceedings to send the KKR batsmen back to the pavilion in the first over itself when Rana went for a slog sweep, failed to connect well and Chris Gayle took an easy catch at short fine leg.

In the next over Shami dismissed Tripathi for 7. Poor shot selection saw Tripathi give Rahul an easy catch behind the wicket. KKR were 10 for 2 at that stage.

In the same over, Shami sent DK back in the same fashion. Rahul took another easy catch and KKR were languishing at 10-3 at the end of the second over.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami is congratulated by his team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Kings had their tails up after Shami's exceptional over.

While those early setbacks rattled Kolkata, they showed they have enough ammunition to take on any attack.

Opener Shubman Gill (57 off 45 balls) and Skipper Eoin Morgan (40) got down to repairing the early damage.

KXIP's last match hero Chris Jordan pulled things back for his team by brilliantly mixing up his slow deliveries, while Ravi Bishnoi got Morgan's prized scalp.

Shami ended Gill's stay after a brilliant half century when Nicholas Pooran took an easy catch at deep mid-wicket.

Shami was the standout bowler for the Kings, picking three wickets. He was well-supported by Jordan and Bishnoi, who picked two wickets each.