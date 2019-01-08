2019 IPL to be played in India: BCCI

Last updated on: January 08, 2019 16:11 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings celebrate winning the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday that the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League to be played later this year will be held in India.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday met in New Delhi to discuss the VIVO IPL 2019 venues and window. Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies / authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India," BCCI said in a media release.



"It is proposed that the VIVO IPL 2019 will commence on March 23, 2019. The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities. The COA will then have detailed discussion with all the Stakeholders before releasing the VIVO IPL 2019 Schedule," it further added.



The IPL, which is likely to be held between March and May this year, will clash with the General Elections and there were reports that the tournament would be partially held outside the country.

In the past, IPL has been held twice outside India owing to the Lok Sabha elections. In 2009, the entire tournament was shifted to South Africa, while in 2014 some part of the tournament was held in UAE.

"We are trying our best to ensure that not a single match is taken out of the country," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had said during the IPL Players' Auction in December.

The IPL will most likely finish in mid-May with the ODI World Cup scheduled to kick-off in England on May 30.