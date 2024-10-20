PIX: Djokovic downs Nadal in final showdown in Saudi

'Thank you Novak for everything for all the moments we shared on court during our careers.'

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose after their third place match at the 6 Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Rafael Nadal thanked Novak Djokovic for making him play beyond his limits as the two great rivals faced off for the final time on Saturday at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia before the Spaniard ends his spectacular career.

Nadal, who will be retiring following next month's Davis Cup Finals, was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Djokovic in the third-place match.

"Thank you Novak for everything for all the moments we shared on court during our careers. It's been an amazing rivalry," said Nadal, whose men's record of winning 22 Grand Slam titles was broken by Djokovic.

"In a personal way, you helped me go over my limits during almost 15 years. Without that, I wouldn't be the player I am today. Congratulations for all the titles and amazing career to you and your team. I wish you all the best of luck for the future," he added

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal plays a return to Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The Spaniard faced Djokovic in 60 matches -- the most in men's tennis -- having triumphed 29 times to the Serb's 31.

An emotional Djokovic also thanked Nadal for everything he has done for tennis and the legacy he is leaving in the sport.

"It's been an incredible honour and an incredible pleasure to share the court with you. It's been quite an emotional moment today, we've been playing a lot of games over so many years," the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said.

"The rivalry has been incredible and very intense, so I hope that we'll have a chance to maybe sit in the beach somewhere have a little drink, reflecting on life, talking about something else.

"Thank you for what you have done, you leave an incredible legacy and we really appreciate it."

Nadal will be part of the Spanish team at the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga from November 19-24.