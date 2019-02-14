PIX: Kohli, Rohit, Dhawan celebrate Valentine's Day

February 14, 2019 16:28 IST

After a gruelling few months on the road, India's cricketers are finally getting to spend some much-needed time at home with their loved ones.



Captain Virat Kohli celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife Anushka as they dined at his New Delhi restaurant Nueva Bar and Dining, while his team-mate posted a beautiful message for his wife Aesha on social media.



Opener Rohit Sharma was happy to be back with his little daughter Samaira after spending the last few months in Australia and New Zealand.



Have a look!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli: About last night with my valentine. ♥ #greatmeal #nueva #loveit @AnushkaSharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan: My love for you sets my heart on fire and makes each day of my life so special Aesha. #happyvalentinesday

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/Twitter

Krunal Pandya: My forever valentine ♥ #valentinesday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Twitter

Rohit Sharma: We are most alive when we are in love #HappyValentinesDay

'This is special, so good to be back ♥,' he also tweeted along with a picture of his daughter Samaira.