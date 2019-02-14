PIX: Kohli, Rohit, Dhawan celebrate Valentine's Day

After a gruelling few months on the road, India's cricketers are finally getting to spend some much-needed time at home with their loved ones.
Captain Virat Kohli celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife Anushka as they dined at his New Delhi restaurant Nueva Bar and Dining, while his team-mate posted a beautiful message for his wife Aesha on social media.
Opener Rohit Sharma was happy to be back with his little daughter Samaira after spending the last few months in Australia and New Zealand.
Have a look!
Virat Kohli: About last night with my valentine. ♥ #greatmeal #nueva #loveit @AnushkaSharma
Shikhar Dhawan: My love for you sets my heart on fire and makes each day of my life so special Aesha. #happyvalentinesday
Krunal Pandya: My forever valentine ♥ #valentinesday
Rohit Sharma: We are most alive when we are in love #HappyValentinesDay
'This is special, so good to be back ♥,' he also tweeted along with a picture of his daughter Samaira.
this
Comment
article