Adorable! Mrs Rohit Sharma shares smiling video of baby Samaira

February 12, 2019 15:45 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a smiling video of their new-born daughter on Tuesday.

The almost two-months-old infant's smile is captured as she looks at the camera.

Rohit and Ritika became parents of a baby girl on December 31 last year.

They tied the knot on December 13, 2015.

The 31-year-old returned home to India after completing the third Test to meet his newborn, he joined the team in Australia for the ODI series that followed.

India are next going to return to the field on 24 February when they start a three T20 series against Australia following which they will play them in 5 ODIs.