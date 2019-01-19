PIX: Tennis break for Virat-Anushka at Aus Open

Last updated on: January 19, 2019 13:20 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

After leading India to a historic maiden ODI series in triumph in Australia, Captain Virat Kohli enjoyed his time off by catching the action at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Kohli enjoyed the action at the Rod Laver Arena along with his wife Anushka.



Infact, Anuskha posted a picture of Serena Williams on her Instagram account, calling the American as 'Greatest female tennis player!!'

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Serena wasted no time to power into the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska.



The duo also witnessed World No. 1 Novak Djokovic getting the better of Denis Shapovalov to progress to round of 16.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli clicks a selfie with Anushka. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram



On Friday, India had beaten Australia in the third ODI by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Kohli's men became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series, having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20 Internationals 1-1.

IMAGE: Anushka pays tribute to Serena Williams. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Instagram



The Indian team is scheduled to leave for New Zealand on Sunday, where they will play five ODIs, starting on January 23, followed by three T20Is.