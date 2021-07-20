Warm-up: Kohli, Rahane rested against Select County XI

Source:

IMAGE: County Select XI captain Will Rhodes and India captain Rohit Sharma at the toss on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have opted out of the three-day first-class warm-up fixture against County Select XI along with senior-off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rohit Sharma is leading the side in Kohli and Rahane's absence in Durham on Tuesday.

Mayank Agarwal, who is likely to open with Rohit Sharma in the first Test at Nottingham will be watched keenly along with Mohammed Siraj, who could be preferred over Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.

First team regulars like Mohammed Shami have also been rested from the game, which is one of India's rare first-class game in the last 10 years.

It is understood that Kohli, Rahane, Shami, Jadeja will be sweating it out at the nets alongside Ashwin, who has already bowled a whopping 58 overs and taken seven wickets in a County game for Surrey last week.

Regular ’keeper Rishabh Pant and senior reserve glovesman Wriddhiman Saha are currently isolating in London after the COVID scare but are expected to join the team before the intra-squad game at the Riverside ground which is tentatively scheduled between July 26-28.

While Kohli, Rahane, Shami are also coming from a three-week break, playing a first-class match means that all the seniors will have to remain on the field for a stipulated period of time.

The match also provides an opportunity to Hanuma Vihari to score a few runs and keep Rahane under pressure since he hasn't been scoring runs very consistently.

The five-Test series will be an acid test for both Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

County Select XI: Will Rhodes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwell, Ethan Bamber, James Bracey, Jack Carson, Zak Chappell, Haseeb Hameed, Lyndon James, Jake Libby, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, James Rew, Rob Yates