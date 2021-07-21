PIX: Rahul hits ton in warm-up match; Rohit, Pujara fail

Source:

Edited By:

July 21, 2021 00:32 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates after completing a century during Day 1 of the warm-up match against Select County XI at Chester-le-Street, Riverside Ground, in Durham on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

KL Rahul gave a timely reminder to the Indian team management with a sublime first-class hundred against Select County XI on the opening day of the warm-up game in Durham on Tuesday.

The Indian team, without its regular skipper Virat Kohli (back niggle) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (hamstring injury), ended the day at 306/9 despite early hiccups, thanks to Rahul's 101 off 150 balls, laced with 11 fours and a six, following which he was 'retired out'.



Ravindra Jadeja (75 off 146 balls) also played his part to perfection during the 127-run fifth wicket stand with Rahul after top-order failed to make optimal use of proper game time.



Stand in captain Rohit Sharma (9), his likely opening partner in Nottingham, Mayank Agarwal (28), veteran Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and Hanuma Vihari (24) didn't spend enough time at the crease in the designated first-class game.



Among the quartet, Agarwal looked fluent as he smashed his teammate Avesh Khan, representing the home team for a number of boundaries, before pacer Lyndon James castled him.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja put on 127 runs for the fifth wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Avesh and Washington Sundar turned up for the ECB's Select County XI against their own country in the three-day first-class warm-up match in Durham on Tuesday, after the home team lost players due to injury and COVID-19- related isolation.



India also rested captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane after both were not fully fit, while Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin also sat out of the match.



Pujara played his own game but just after having spent close to 50 minutes before keeper James Rew beautifully stumped him off spinner Jack Carson's bowling.



Vihari's impatience in the post-lunch session cost him dearly as he filed to clear the mid-off off left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White. But before that, he ensured a that rasping straight drive had caused Avesh a suspected left thumb dislocation. The other County XI player Washington Sundar wasn's given a single over to bowl.



However the day belonged to Rahul, who dispatched the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground en route to his 15th first-class hundred.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja bats during Day 1. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Initially, he played a lot of shots square off the wicket -- there were square cuts off Avesh, back-cut off James using the pace of their deliveries while the drive on the up through mid-off to a Craig Miles delivery was a treat to watch.



He was severe on the spinners too, hitting left-arm orthodox Patterson-White was for a huge six which soared over the mid-wicket fence, going all the way out of the Chester-Le-Street ground.



He went into the 90's by stepping out and lofting off spinner Carson towards long-off boundary and a back-foot punch off Patterson-White through midwicket got him his hundred.



The century certainly doesn't ensure a ticket into the playing XI for Nottingham but Rahul has done enough to keep both Pujara and Rahane on tenterhooks as both will be under some pressure during the upcoming series.



Jadeja played the second fiddle but didn't let go the loose deliveries, hitting five fours and a six before Miles dismissed him. Pacer Miles was the most successful bowler for County XI with three wickets while teammate James and Patterson-White got a couple of scalps each.



Brief Scores: India 306/9 in 90 overs (KL Rahul retd out 101, Ravindra Jadeja 75; Craig Miles 3/42) vs County XI.