Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4

Source: PTI
March 12, 2023 12:25 IST
Images from Day 4 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during Day 2 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli sedately inched towards his first Test hundred since November 2019 as India reached 362/4 at lunch on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The pitch hasn't been easy for scoring with only 73 runs scored off 32 overs in the morning session.

 

Kohli (88 not out) added 29 runs to his overnight score of 59 not out with India still 118 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 480.

With Shreyas Iyer unlikely to bat due to recurrence of a lower back injury, Kona Bharat was promoted up the order and he did his case no harm with an unbeaten 25 off 70 balls.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate after Todd Murphy claimed the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

The wicketkeeper also shared an unbroken 53-run stand with the former India captain.

Bharat, in fact, played the best shot of the morning, a slog sweep over cow corner off Nathan Lyon for a six.

The only wicket that India lost during the session was of Ravindra Jadeja (28 off 84 balls), who failed to clear Usman Khawaja at mid-on off Todd Murphy (2/64 in 32 overs).

Kohli has put his head down during his 220-ball knock and it did allow the Australians to control the proceedings on a slow deck. The only time he got closest to hitting a boundary was a flick through midwicket off Cameron Green but Mitchell Starc cut it down to three runs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Srikar Bharat. Photograph: BCCI

He was then happy getting the occasional single and double to keep the scoreboard moving.

Bharat, who has had a wretched time with the bat in the series so far, did look way more confident on a flat track and was more assured in his defence.

He put a big stride forward to negate the little bit of turn that was on offer for the Australian spinners.

The only one who got a couple of deliveries to break back sharply was Lyon (1/99 in 49 overs).

Source: PTI
