PIX: India's batters feast in Ahmedabad!

Fascinating glimpses from Day 3 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara made most of a flat batting pitch on Day 3. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara defends watchfully. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Shubman Gill entertained with a fluent half-century. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma could not carry on after a good start. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Australia captain Steve Smith speaks with fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Photograph: BCCI