What The Fans Want From Kohli

Fans packed in large numbers for the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With India's batters expected to dominate with the bat on a slow flat wicket, the fans were apparently very excited at the start of play on Day 3 at the world's largest cricket stadium.

India will be looking to make a strong reply after Australia posted a huge 480 in their first innings on the second day.

IMAGE: A Virat Kohli fan during Day 3 of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma entertain their fans on Day 3? Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images



IMAGE: This Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan is always present in the stands cheering for Team India. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid commands a lot of love among the fans. Photograph: BCCI