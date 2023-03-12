News
PIX: King Kohli is back!

PIX: King Kohli is back!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 12, 2023 11:29 IST
Fascinating glimpses from Day 4 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli plays a defensive shot on Day 4. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Virat Kohli played a gritty knock to keep the Aussies at bay. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Siraj bring out the drinks. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Australia captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey speak to the bowler Matthew Kuhnemann. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: The bandaged thumb of Matthew Kuhnemann. Photograph: BCCI

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

