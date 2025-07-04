10 Highest Indian Test Scores

Shubman Gill's 269 is the highest Test score by an Indian captain, also the highest by an Indian batter outside Asia.
Virender Sehwag: 319 vs South Africa in Chennai, 2008
The highest Test score by an Indian.
Among only 4 batters to have scored 2 triple Test tons -- the others being Don Bradman, Chris Gayle, Brian Lara.
Virender Sehwag: 309 vs Pakistan in Multan, 2004
The 1st Test triple century by an Indian, also the highest score by an Indian in Tests outside India.
Karun Nair: 303 not out vs England in Chennai, 2016
Only the 2nd Indian to score a Test triple century.
Virender Sehwag: 293 vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai, 2009
Viru narrowly missed out on becoming the 1st batter to score 3 triple Test tons.
V V S Laxman: 281 vs Australia in Kolkata, 2001
VVS' incredible knock powered India to its most famous Test triumph when after following on, India stunned the Aussies by 171 runs.
Rahul Dravid: 270 vs Pakistan in Rawalpindi, 2004
Dravid's knock saw India crush Pakistan by an innings and 131 runs.
India's 1st series victory in Pakistan.
Shubman Gill: 269 vs England in Birmingham, 2025
2nd Test century in a row since taking over as skipper.
Virat Kohli: 254 not out vs South Africa in Pune, 2019
Kohli's 7th Test double ton, the most by an Indian batter.
Joint 4th on the list for most Test double centuries.
Virender Sehwag: 254 vs Pakistan in Lahore, 2006
Viru put on 410 for the opening wicket with Rahul Dravid (128) -- the 3rd highest Test opening partnership of all time.
Sachin Tendulkar: 248 not out vs Bangladesh in Dhaka, 2004
Sachin's career-best Test score, his 4th Test double hundred, his 2nd of 2004.