'Don't understand exclusion of Bumrah, Kuldeep'

IMAGE: 'I'd certainly be looking to use Kuldeep Yadav a bit more if that was an Indian Test team'. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Like many experts, former England captain Michael Vaughan is left perplexed by the exclusion of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the second Test along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is yet to play in the series.

"I didn't agree with that. Seven days off and you don't play your best bowler. No Kuldeep, I don't understand that as well. I didn't quite get that India were going to bowl first as well here.

"I just don't quite understand why you wouldn't want Kuldeep in the Test team. It's a Test game that's over five days and over five days a leg-spinner should have a say. His record against England is exceptional.

"I'd certainly be looking to use Kuldeep Yadav a bit more if that was an Indian Test team.

"When you play two spinners surely the way for beating them, you get runs on the board and hope the pitch deteriorates. I wouldn't look at Headingley at anything other than that. If they'd have caught the chances, India would have won," said Vaughan, who has predicted that England will win the series as they have not lost a five-match series at home since 2001.

Vaughan has developed a strong connect with India post retirement, so much so that he keeps "promoting" the country to his friends as a top holiday destination.

Vaughan only played two out of his 82 Tests in India but over the past decade, his media commitments have allowed him to explore the country much better, especially Mumbai.

"I love coming to India. I love coming to Mumbai. The IPL is just an incredible juggernaut of success and glamour and so much drama, which is always great to cover, but I generally just love going to Mumbai for a few weeks a year.

"Whether it's Dindayal (roadside barber) cutting my hair in Mumbai next to the hotel or playing a bit of paddle tennis or walking around the Oval Madan, it's wonderful," he gushed.

"There's so much culture. In terms of the love of the people, they're all so happy. Everyone seems to be so happy in Mumbai, so it's always great to go," said Vaughan.