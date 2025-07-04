Gill's father 'proud' after double ton but...

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his double century against England at Edgbaston on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, on Thursday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Indian captain Shubman Gill hit a historic double ton (269) to propel India to a massive first innings total of 587 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Birmingham on Thursday.

Gill became the first Indian to score more than 250 runs outside the Indian subcontinent, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 241, while he also recorded the highest score by an India captain when he went past Virat Kohli's 254.

Following his heroics, the 25 year old received a special message from his father Lakhwinder Singh and mother Keart Gill.

SEE: Double centurion Gill receives special message. VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI.tv

'Shubman beta, well played. Watching your batting today was a lot of fun and gave me immense satisfaction,' Singh was heard in the voice message in a video posted by BCCI TV.

"Your innings reminded me of the way you used to play as a child -- like during your U16 and U19 days. I felt very proud."

His mother said: 'Was nice to see you bat well. Keep going. God bless you.'

Reacting to the messagem Gill said: 'This message means a lot to me. Growing up, I played almost all my cricket for my dad. It was because of him why I started playing cricket. For me, the only two people I truly care about and listen to when it comes to my game are my dad and my best friend. So, it really meant a lot coming from him.

'But he also did tell me that I missed my triple century,' a beaming Gill said.

'Hopefully, we can finish this match on a great note,' he trailed off.