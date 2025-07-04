PIX: Smith slams century as England fight back on Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between England and India at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Friday.

IMAGE: Jamie Smith celebrates after completing his century during Day 3 of the second Test against India in Birmingham on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India pacer Mohammed Siraj struck twice in as many balls but Jamie Smith swung the momentum back in England's favour with a counter-attacking hundred as the hosts recovered to 249/5 at lunch on Day 3 of the second Test on Friday.



Despite the swashbuckling effort from Smith (102 not out off 82 balls), England face a daunting task. The hosts still trail India by 338 runs, after the visitors had posted a mammoth first innings total of 587.

IMAGE: Jamie Smith and Harry Brook's 165-run stand from 154 balls for the sixth wicket helped England bounce back in the morning session. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Smith smashed a memorable hundred in less than a session and Harry Brook (91 not out off 127) was on course to reach three figures at the break.



The duo went on the rampage as they smashed 172 runs in 27 overs in the morning session.



Resuming the day on 77/3, England lost half their side in the second over of the session when Siraj had Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) caught behind off successive deliveries.

IMAGE: Jamie Smith on the attack. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Root's was a soft dismissal as he was caught down the leg side, while Stokes was done in by a sharp rising delivery from the India pacer.



England were reduced to 84/5 before Smith and Brook turned things around with their aggressive approach to put pressure back on the opposition.

IMAGE: Harry Brook bats. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Prasidh Krishna was brought in to implement the short ball plan with six fielders on the leg side but that failed as Smith got the better of him in the 12th over of the morning that yielded 23 runs, slamming four boundaries and a six over deep square leg came in that eventful over.



India persisted it with Krishna, whose following over went for 11. His figures after the session read 8-0-61-0.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

It is not often that Brook is outscored but it happened on Friday as Smith relentlessly attacked the Indian bowlers.

Smith also did not allow spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washginton Sundar get into any sort of rhythm. Sundar was driven for back-to-back fours by Smith in his first two balls before the wicket-keeper batter hit a six and a four off Jadeja in the following over.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Joe Root. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Smith got to his second Test hundred off 80 balls -- the third fastest by Englishman, with consecutive fours off Jadeja in the last over before lunch.