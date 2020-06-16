Do you recognise this man?

June 16, 2020 18:33 IST

Photograph: Lalit Modi/Instagram

Lalit Modi has left many guessing after his latest social media post.

Barely recognisable from his flamboyant heyday as creator and chairman of the Indian Premier League, Modi clicked a picture of himself aboard a Gulfstream aircraft as he flew to Germany on Monday where he declared with considerable mystery, 'probably final chapter in my life begins'.

'After months #lockdown and before going into #battle mode with BCS I thought best to take three weeks off at the world famous #lanserhof #health #retreat with my #bankers/#investors etc all working towards winning the war.'

'Like I used to say when I would begin the @iplt20 #season -- #letthegamesbegin -- thank u all and see u soon when post #lanserhof in #germany my next #chapter and probably final chapter in my life begins,' Modi says in his Instagram post.

A report in the Mumbai Mirror newspaper on Tuesday said Modi could be planning a football league -- in a brand new format -- and is holding brainstorming sessions with his team at a German spa over the next few weeks.

Clearly, Modi has not gotten over his wife Minal's death.

'Thank u to specially my two #guardianangels @aliyamodi and @ruchirmodi without whom I would probably have collapsed with the passing away of my wife #minalmodi and the #shocking #sudden #mysterious #death of my #father #kkmodi still figuring who and why,' Modi said.

'Well #coronavirus gave me the time to digest all this. Now taking off. forgot -- the puzzle about my dad's death is a multi billion dollar mystery,' Modi said. 'But why #kill his longtime #confidential #secretary the same night is #RXTREMELY #TROUBLING.'