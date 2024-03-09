PIX: England's Dharamsala Diary

IMAGE: England's James Anderson - who picked up his 700th Test wicket scalp in Dharamsala, signs a ball for India coach Rahul Dravid after the match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The curtains dropped on another exciting India vs England Test series, with the visiting side falling to a crushing defeat in the final match in Dharamsala.

England head on the back of a 1-4 loss to hosts India. But the Ben Stokes led side had their moments in the sun too in the five-match series.

In what has been a record-breaking series, here’s a glimpse of the off-field action on the final day (Day 3 of the fifth Test) in Dharamsala.

IMAGE: The England team pose for a photo in the picturesque HPCA in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Fans during the third day of the 5th test between India and England held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow, who played his 100th Test in Dharamsala, presented a painting during the third day of the 5th test. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: The skipper's greet each other as the five-match Test series concludes in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI