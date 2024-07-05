Looking For 'Gold'! P V Sindhu Turns 29

Photograph: Kind courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

Badminton star P V Sindhu rings in her 29th birthday on Friday, July 5, 2024.

While celebrating away from home, she shared a heartfelt message on social media, acknowledging her team's unwavering support.

'Another year around the sun, but this year's celebration is extra special so far away from home. My team, my strength,' Sindhu posted.

A keen eye would spot Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in the celebratory picture.

During a recent interaction, Sindhu expressed her determination to Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

'I am going to represent India for the third time in the Olympics. I won a Silver medal in 2016 and in 2020, I won a Bronze medal. I hope to change the colour of the medal this year, I am hoping for another medal this year.'