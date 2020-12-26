Former England cricketers Jackman, Edrich pass away

Last updated on: December 26, 2020 10:29 IST

IMAGE: Pitch reporter Robin Jackman talks with Umpire Daryl Harper in the fog during a delayed start on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, at Green Park, in Kanpur, India, on November 22, 2004. Photograph: Touchline/Getty Images

Former England fast bowler and cricket commentator Robin Jackman died at the age of 75, cricket's governing body, ICC, said on Friday.

"We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75," the ICC said on Twitter.

"The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Jackman played for Surrey for 16 seasons from 1966-1982 and picked up more than 1,400 first class wickets, but he played only four Tests for England, making his debut when he was 35.

He also played for Western Province in South Africa and he married a South African.

His links with the country in the apartheid era led to a cancelled test match between England and West Indies in Guyana, however, as the squad stood by him and refused to play when the government ordered his deportation.

He settled in South Africa following his retirement, trading the cricket ball for the microphone, and he went on to become a popular commentator.

In 2012, Jackman was diagnosed with cancer having already had surgeries to remove malignant tumours from his vocal cords.

Jackman's death comes hours after former England and Surrey batsman John Edrich died at the age of 83.

Former England batsman Edrich dies aged 83

Former England batsman John Edrich, who scored more than 100 first-class centuries, died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Edrich scored more than 5,000 runs for England during a 77-match test career, including 12 centuries. The former Surrey captain notched 103 hundreds and more than 39,000 runs in first-class cricket.

"With John's passing, we've lost a prolific and fearless batsman – one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"His duels with some of the world's best fast bowlers were legendary, and it's a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman.

"He will be sadly missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Edrich made his test debut against West Indies in 1963, ending his career at the highest level against the same opposition in 1976.

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham led the tributes.

"Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away!!," Botham said on Twitter.

"A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with... RIP."

Former England and Surrey batsman Mark Butcher said; "A test triple-centurion and @surreycricket legend. #RIP".

Edrich played in the first-ever one-day international, against Australia at Melbourne in 1971, hitting the first boundary, making the first half-century and being named man-of-the-match.