PIX: Bumrah goes 'Boom Boom' in MI nets

September 04, 2020 13:41 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the nets on Thursday. Photographs: Kind courtesy, Mumbai Indians

After months of being home due to the lockdown, Jasprit Bumrah is hitting his stride at the Mumbai Indians nets in Abu Dhabi.

'Boom Boom' Bumrah was back to bowling at full tilt with his slingy action.

'Balls were yorked, middled and caught in safe hands by the men in Blue and Gold this training session,' Mumbai Indians said.

Former India pace great Zaheer Khan, director of cricket at the Mumbai Indians, was present at the session to check out the pace bowlers, with Bowling Coach Shane Bond also keeping a close eye on things.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians left-arm pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.

MI have a strong pace attack -- Bumrah, New Zealand left-armers Mitchell McClenagahan and Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, the young UP left-armer Mohsin Khan.

Australia's James Pattinson is a recent inclusion in place of Lasith Malinga who has opted out of thgis year's IPL.

McClenaghan told MI Captain Rohit Sharma that he is happy to be back at the Mumbai Indians as the four-time champions hope to defend their title in the UAE.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan.

On the absence of crowds at this year's IPL due to COVID-19, McClenaghan told Rohit that it is not a problem for New Zealand's cricketers since hardly anyone comes for their domestic games.

'I can give you a few tips on that,' Mitch told Rohit during the duo's Team Talk video on Mumbai Indians's YouTube channel.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Mohsin Khan.

Mitch also believes that lack of crowds won't hamper the Mumbai Indians in any way.

'We have always played well away from home when the crowd is against us. We have always found a way of banding together when things are against us,' the Kiwi said.

'We have a stable squad for the last six years, we know what makes each other tick, so I think we will be fine.'