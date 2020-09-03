PIX: Is this what makes Kohli happy?

September 03, 2020 16:56 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli is back on the cricket field preparing hard for the IPL.

Virat is determined that RCB wins the IPL this year, a feat it has never managed in the franchise's history.

The 31 year old has been keeping RCB fans updated with regular posts after each training session in the UAE.

Enjoying an ice bath to beat the gruelling heat in the desert, Kohli shared a pic, saying, 'Proper session + proper humidity ..+ great recovery.'

Former India strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu has stressed the importance of ice baths for cricketers to recover after a gruelling session.

'It helps maintain your body temperature and quick recovery,' says Basu.

Virat concurs, we think.