SEE: Shami celebrates birthday with unique cake

September 04, 2020 10:40 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami poses for Kings XI Punjab Head Coach Anil Kumble on his birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Kings XI Punjab/Instagram

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami celebrated his birthday with his Kings XI Punjab team-mates in Dubai on Thursday.

Video: Kind courtesy, Kings XI Punjab/Instagram

Shami cut an unique birthday cake in shape of a green outfield with the cricket ball on top to celebrate turning 30.

'Watch @mdshami.11 cutting and slicing through the 'field',' Kings XI captioned the video on Instagram.

India Captain Virat Kohli was the among the first to wish Shami.

'Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke,' Virat tweeted.

'Shami bhai White Ball Here's our Head Coach and 'team photographer' @anilkumble1074's gift for birthday boy @MdShami11! How do you like the picture?', Kings XI Punjab asked.