SEE: Shami celebrates birthday with unique cake

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami celebrated his birthday with his Kings XI Punjab team-mates in Dubai on Thursday.
Shami cut an unique birthday cake in shape of a green outfield with the cricket ball on top to celebrate turning 30.
'Watch @mdshami.11 cutting and slicing through the 'field',' Kings XI captioned the video on Instagram.
India Captain Virat Kohli was the among the first to wish Shami.
'Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke,' Virat tweeted.
'Shami bhai White Ball Here's our Head Coach and 'team photographer' @anilkumble1074's gift for birthday boy @MdShami11! How do you like the picture?', Kings XI Punjab asked.