News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Shami celebrates birthday with unique cake

SEE: Shami celebrates birthday with unique cake

By Rediff Cricket
September 04, 2020 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami poses for Kings XI Punjab Head Coach Anil Kumble on his birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Kings XI Punjab/Instagram

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami celebrated his birthday with his Kings XI Punjab team-mates in Dubai on Thursday.

 

Video: Kind courtesy, Kings XI Punjab/Instagram
 

Shami cut an unique birthday cake in shape of a green outfield with the cricket ball on top to celebrate turning 30.

'Watch @mdshami.11 cutting and slicing through the 'field',' Kings XI captioned the video on Instagram.

India Captain Virat Kohli was the among the first to wish Shami.

'Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke,' Virat tweeted.

'Shami bhai White Ball Here's our Head Coach and 'team photographer' @anilkumble1074's gift for birthday boy @MdShami11! How do you like the picture?', Kings XI Punjab asked.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: KXIP coach Kumble turns Shami's photographer

SEE: KXIP coach Kumble turns Shami's photographer

PIX: Is this what makes Kohli happy?

PIX: Is this what makes Kohli happy?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use