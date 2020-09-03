SEE: Rahane, Pant, Dhawan impress in Delhi's nets

September 03, 2020 08:23 IST

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane during A Delhi Capitals nets session in Dubai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Having switched to the Delhi Capitals from the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL trading window, Ajinkya Rahane will be looking to make an impact with the bat this year for his new team.

Rahane, who led the Royals in the past, has played 140 IPL games in which he has scored 3,820 runs at a strike rate of 121, with two centuries and 27 fifties.

He looked sharp and timed the ball quite well during Delhi's nets session in Dubai on Wednesday.

'That moment when @ajinkyarahane hits it straight from the 'sweet spot',' Delhi Capitals captioned the video on Instagram.

Videos: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

There was another moment to savour from the practice session when wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant dived full length to his left to take a superb one-handed catch.

'Even in slo-mo, @rishabpant ends up taking this catch faster than the time you take to finish reading this,' said the Delhi Capitals video.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was also in full flow as he played some beautiful cover drives.