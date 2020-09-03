News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Rahane, Pant, Dhawan impress in Delhi's nets

SEE: Rahane, Pant, Dhawan impress in Delhi's nets

By Rediff Cricket
September 03, 2020 08:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane during A Delhi Capitals nets session in Dubai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals
 

Having switched to the Delhi Capitals from the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL trading window, Ajinkya Rahane will be looking to make an impact with the bat this year for his new team.

Rahane, who led the Royals in the past, has played 140 IPL games in which he has scored 3,820 runs at a strike rate of 121, with two centuries and 27 fifties.

He looked sharp and timed the ball quite well during Delhi's nets session in Dubai on Wednesday.

'That moment when @ajinkyarahane hits it straight from the 'sweet spot',' Delhi Capitals captioned the video on Instagram.

 

Videos: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

There was another moment to savour from the practice session when wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant dived full length to his left to take a superb one-handed catch.

'Even in slo-mo, @rishabpant ends up taking this catch faster than the time you take to finish reading this,' said the Delhi Capitals video.

 

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was also in full flow as he played some beautiful cover drives.

Shikhar Dhawan

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Hard to be a bowler in T20 cricket: Ashwin

Hard to be a bowler in T20 cricket: Ashwin

Delhi Capitals coach Ponting backs Ashwin on Mankading

Delhi Capitals coach Ponting backs Ashwin on Mankading

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use