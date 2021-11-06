Rahul, Athiya make their relationship official

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul made his relationship with Athiya Shetty official with a loved up post on social media, calling the actress 'my love' using a red heart emoji.

The India opener chose a special day -- Athiya's 28th birthday on Friday, November 5 -- to confirm their relationship.

'Happy birthday my hearts; @athiyashetty', Rahul captioned the couple's pictures on Instagram.

Athiya celebrated her birthday with Rahul in the UAE where the cricketer is currently playing the T20 World Cup.

She also accompanied Rahul during the long England tour, stretching from June to early September.

It was a memorable birthday for Athiya who enjoyed the game against Scotland seated in the players's wives and special others's box alongside Ritika Sajdeh, who is married to Rahul's opening partner Rohit Sharma.

As Rahul slammed an 18-ball 50 -- the fastest in the tournament so far -- Athiya rose to her feet with the others to cheerfully applaud her love's strokeplay. Sweet.