PICS: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 in the second Test between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal celebrates after completing a half-century on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand, in Mumbai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara added to New Zealand's misery with a 107-run opening stand as India took complete control of the second Test by reaching 142 for 2 at lunch on Day 3, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

India's overall lead is now a mammoth 405 runs and only one team can win this game from here, with two days and two sessions left.

At the break, Shubman Gill, who did not come out to open in the second innings after being hit on the wrist during New Zealand first essay, was batting on 17, with Virat Kohli (11) by his side.

Agarwal (62 off 109 balls) and Pujara (47 off 96 balls) made Ajaz Patel (2/77) look pretty ordinary although he now has a dozen wickets in this Test.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

But it was not before Agarwal and Pujara hit a flurry of boundaries in the morning session to put the pressure back on the bowlers.

Pujara made a statement as he twice stepped out to identical flighted deliveries and whipped them through mid-wicket. This was the delivery that got him yorked in the first innings but he looked very comfortable in the second.

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates after dismissing Mayank Agarwal in the second innings. Photograph: BCCI

Agarwal was also in fine nick as he completed his second fifty-plus score of the match with an effortless six over extra-cover off Patel and then hit another boundary through the same area.

For a bowler, who already has 12 wickets in the match, Patel would feel that it's a trifle insulting that Agarwal hit him for a total of five sixes and even a defensive batter like Pujara lofted him for a maximum.

IMAGE: New Zealand’s players celebrate the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI

Agarwal was looking good for his second hundred of the game but, in a bid to hit another six off Patel, he could not reach to the pitch of the delivery and Will Young comfortably took the catch at long-off.

For Pujara this was the best chance to get a fifty and increase his confidence before the tour of South Africa.

He survived a strong DRS appeal but then one delivery that was pitched slightly fuller and turned, got his outside edge in slip fielder Ross Taylor's safe hands.