Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli, Dravid visit NZ's dug-out to congratulate Ajaz Patel

Kohli, Dravid visit NZ's dug-out to congratulate Ajaz Patel

By Rediff Cricket
December 04, 2021 20:50 IST
Ajaz Patel

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Black Caps/Twitter

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket, achieving the rare feat against India in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

The 33-year-old joined England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956, against Australia) and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble (1999, against Pakistan) in picking up all wickets in an innings.

 

It was the first time a bowler took 10 wickets in an innings in a test away from home, although he was playing his first Test in the city of his birth.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Following his 10-for, Ajaz was congratulated by Team India captain, Virat Kohli, pacer Mohammed Siraj aand head coach, Rahul Dravid. The duo visited the New Zealand's dug-out to congratulate him. The video is viral on social media and they are being lauded for congratulating the spinner.

Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin had also given a standing ovation to the spinner for his heroics.

