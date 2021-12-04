News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siraj decodes the 'Dream Ball' that stunned Ross Taylor

Siraj decodes the 'Dream Ball' that stunned Ross Taylor

Source: PTI
December 04, 2021 19:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delivery to Taylor was dream ball for any bowler: Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj produced a stunning delivery to dismiss Ross Taylor on Day 2 of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Siraj termed the delivery that got Ross Taylor out a 'dream' for any bowler because of its perfect execution.

Siraj played a key role in New Zealand getting bowled out for 62 in their first innings as he got three top order wickets in quick succession in his opening spell on the second day of the second Test.

 

Asked about the delivery to Taylor, Siraj said, "The plan was that we had set field for an inswing delivery and was aim to hit the pads but the way I was building my rhythm, I thought why not bowl an outswing. It was a dream delivery for any fast bowler."

Siraj had split his webbing during the first T20 International against New Zealand in Jaipur and was out of action since then. He was overlooked with senior pacer Ishant Sharma getting a chance in the opening Test in Kanpur.

Ross Taylor

IMAGE: Ross Taylor could only watch as the ball breezed past his bat and flattened off stump. Photograph: BCCI

"When I resumed training after getting injured, I did a lot of single wicket bowling with an aim to get as much swing as possible. That was my focus."

"As and when I would get chance in Test match, I had to consistently hit one area and that's what helps me in building my rhythm," the Hyderabad fast bowler, who bowled a 147 kmph plus bouncer to dismiss Tom Latham, said.

The basic endeavour for him has always been to let batters play as many deliveries as possible and that's why bowl a stump line and not outside the off-stump.

"I wanted to pitch it on stumps and hit one area consistently as it creates problem for batters. The batters start leaving deliveries if you start bowling outside the off-stump."

He knew that on this track, spinners will bowl long spells and he had decided that whatever be the length of his spell, he would go full tilt, as he did during those four overs."

"I knew I will get 3-4 overs of spell and wanted to bowl with full intensity," he concluded. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why didn't Shubman Gill play in the 2nd innings?
Why didn't Shubman Gill play in the 2nd innings?
All about NZ's spin sensation Ajaz Patel
All about NZ's spin sensation Ajaz Patel
The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz
The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz
Why didn't Shubman Gill play in the 2nd innings?
Why didn't Shubman Gill play in the 2nd innings?
Talks with Amarinder on for alliance in Punjab: Shah
Talks with Amarinder on for alliance in Punjab: Shah
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away
PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'
PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'

PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'

Vote! Will the 2nd Test End on Day 3?

Vote! Will the 2nd Test End on Day 3?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances