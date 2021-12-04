'Welcome to the club': Kumble congratulates Ajaz

'A special effort to achieve it on day one and two of a test match.'

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates after taking the wicket of Jayant Yadav on Day 2 of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Spin great Anil Kumble congratulated New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, who matched the Indian's feat of taking all 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

Patel became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket, achieving the feat against India during Day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 33-year-old joined England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956 against Australia) and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan) in picking up all wickets in an innings.



"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10. Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on day one and two of a test match," spin bowling great Kumble, who had taken all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match against Pakistan in Delhi during the 1999 home series.



Mumbai-born left-armer Ajaz, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, added six wickets to the four he took on the first day on Friday to finish with figures of 10/119.



Ajaz, who started his career as a fast bowler, extracted sharp turn and bounce from the pitch and carried the New Zealand bowling on his shoulders to restrict the hosts' first innings total to 325.



"This will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap," said Harbhajan Singh on Twitter.



After picking up the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin in his first over on Saturday, the stocky spinner returned after the lunch interval to take the remaining four to wrap up India's innings.



As Rachin Ravindra pouched a skier from India's number 11 batter Mohammed Siraj to confirm the fall of the final wicket, Ajaz went down on one knee with a clenched fist before being hugged by his team mates.



"I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate," said former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who is commentating on the second Test.



"One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel," said former India head coach Ravi Shastri.